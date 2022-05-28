As of May 28, Russia’s war against Ukraine has caused 242 children casualties and 440 children have been wounded.

As reported by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General office, the biggest number of children died in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions.

There have also been children casualties in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions.

The statement says that the number is not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian strikes have damaged 1,888 educational facilities, 180 of which have been completely ruined.