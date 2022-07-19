Ukraine’s Prosecutor General office reports that 353 children have been killed and 662 wounded since the beginning of Russia’s full-fledged war against Ukraine.

These numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities, the statement says.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions. Children deaths and injuries have also been reported in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions.

Russian air and artillery strikes have also damaged 2138 educational facilities, 221 of which have been completely ruined.