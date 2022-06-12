The Prosecutor General office of Ukraine reports that as of June 12, Russia’s war against Ukraine has caused 287 children deaths. 508 Ukrainian children have been wounded.

These numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions. Children deaths and injures have also been reported in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions.

Russian air and artillery strikes have also damaged 1971 educational facilities, 194 of which have been completely ruined.