While Russian-led officials boast the have ’91.5%’ of apartment buildings ready for winter in Luhansk region, they try to paper over the cracks as the most of houses in Kreminnya, Lysychansk, Severodonets, and Rubuznhne remain unattended to, said regional governor Serhiy Gaidai on Telegram.

Occupational administration reports claim the heating systems at 9,678 out of 10,579 houses are now in the running order.

With 3-4 weeks before radiators are turned on, 250 apartment buildings remain disconnected from heating as ‘many of them are either damaged or destroyed by Russians themselves,’ added the governor.

Meanwhile, ‘nobody is going to prepare for winter’ the remaining places as local heating suppliers look the other way.