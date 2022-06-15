Russian state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday shops and drugstores in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, have started to accept Russian currency along with Ukrainian hryvnas.

The story cited a local shop visitor who readily told the most of available food products now come from occupied Crimean or Russia’s Krasnodar region.

While vegetables on the shells are local produce, fruits are shipped mostly from Crimea.

The TASS story claimed Nova Kakhovka faces no shortages in food and medicine supplies. Earlier this month, the occupation officials in Kherson warned shop owners their businesses can be seized if they fail to accept rubles.