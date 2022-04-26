Luhansk region governor Serhii Haidai reports that on April 25, Russian troops 17 times opened fire at civilian population in Luhansk region.

The towns of Popasna, Lysychansk and Hirska suffered the most severe shellings, which destroyed residential houses.

‘Popasna suffered four powerful artillery attacks, and Lysychansk – two. There is damage to houses in Lysychansk, Popasna and Hirske. We are checking the information about casualties’, – the governor stated.

He also reported active hostilities in Popasna and Rubizhne. Ukrainian forces withstood six attacks of the enemy and destroyed 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 13 armored vehicles and 1 air defense system.