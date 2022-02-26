Consequences from any possible incidents or disruptions at Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was seized by the Russian military the day earlier will be disastrous and felt far beyond Ukraine, said a source in Ukrainian intelligence.

After the Russian military seized Chernobyl nuclear power plant, there is a growing fear they can stage a provocation or disruption at some of 16 units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants spelling an environmental disaster.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s state agency on Exclusion Zone management reported air combat imitation near Chernobyl nuclear station, adding it had information Russians would come up with fabricated news stories about Ukrainians firing at their forces in immediate vicinity to Chernobyl.

The agency stressed there are no Ukrainian troops in Chernobyl, warning that the military aggression and capture of the power plant personnel was a ‘terror act’.

The personnel of the exclusion zone continue to work despite the seizure of Chernobyl to ensure safety of the nuclear power plan operations.

It is still not clear if captured nuclear power plant workers are okay.

The source in Ukrainian intelligence told Bukvy there is a grieve concern Russia can cause some irreparable situation at the nuclear plants leading to Ukraine’s loss of its energy system and causing an environmental disaster that can be later used for propaganda to smear on Kyiv.