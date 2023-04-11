A Russian serviceman will be tried at court for the brutal shooting of civilians in Irpin who were trying to evacuate.

As reported by the Prosecutor General office, the investigation revealed that on March 5, 2022, Russian soldiers of the 173rd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion and the 137th Guards Parachute Regiment seized a building in Irpin on Fedir Krychevskyi Street.

Russian occupiers established fire control over the roadway. At that time, it was the only road that could be used to evacuate the city by transport.

On March 6, 2022, at 07:30, civilian residents of Irpin tried to evacuate from the city in their own cars. People put words ‘CHILDREN’ and ‘EVACUATION’ on their cars to indicate that these were civilian vehicles.

The column of six cars was shot by Russians with grenade launchers and small arms. Five civilians were killed and seven wounded, including children.