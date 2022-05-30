A temporary display of war-time trophies at Mykhailivska square in Kyiv proved a sure draw for both adults and children. The one-off event was part of Kyiv Day celebrations.

A cheerful crowd was seen using the battered military hardware as selfie backdrops, and cheer and selfies are a semblance of normal life slowly returning to Ukraine’s capital.

Men were curious about the uniforms, remains of ammunition, and field rations of Russian troops while children played around Russian Grad and Smerch multi-launch missile systems and remnants of once deadly shells.

Officials said all the war equipment exhibited on Mykhailivska square was meticulously inspected by experts to make sure there are explosives left in it.

One of the images shows the man nestling down on a Russian ‘Tochka-U” rocket to read a book.

The most of exhibits come from Kyiv suburbs that suffered most in the first days of Russian push to Kyiv.

The event curators said the collection could be used for future international trials on Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Russia’s war is still palpable as people could be heard saying more items would probably be added to the gruesome collection.