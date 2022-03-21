The ministry of foreign affairs states that Russian invaders continue illegal relocation of children in the occupied territories.

On March 19, they deported 2,389 children from Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Forced displacement of civilians into the territory of the aggressor state, including children, shows signs of abduction. Such actions are a gross violation of international law, in particular international humanitarian law.

By destroying homes and killing the parents, the Russian Federation deprives Ukrainian children of parental care and puts their lives in further jeopardy in Russia.

We call on the international community to respond to the illegal removal of children, to increase pressure on Russia to make it stop the barbaric war against the Ukrainian people.

The facts of abduction of children, as well as other facts of crimes of the Russian occupiers against civilians in Ukraine, are being investigated by law enforcement agencies. The perpetuators of these crimes will be brought to justice.