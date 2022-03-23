Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov said on TV-marathon that Russian occupiers are looting the city, which is on the verge of the humanitarian disaster.

Melitopol, Zaporizhzhya region, was occupied by Russian troops during the first days of war and the mayor himself had been kidnapped and later exchanged for Russian prisoners of war.

Fedorov also reported that Melitopol lacks food and medicines. Russian occupying authorities do not allow humanitarian convoys, which could bring the necessities to the city.