Chornobyl, the town where Chernobyl nuclear power plant is situated, was occupied by Russian troops for more than a month. Only in the beginning of April, the area was liberated from the invaders.

Ukrainian authorities are still assessing the damage caused by the occupiers.

Besides stealing things from shops, apartments and other premises, Russian military also looted the memorial museum dedicated to the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

They did not take museum but stole from the museum all TV sets.

‘They were not interested in museum exhibits. They were interested in TV sets, which they stole. Even the smallest one’, – the emergency service statement says.

Moreover, Russian occupiers left a complete mess after them. Russian food kits expired in 2021, drug tests, maps of their planned offensive, Russian flags, which they planned to put on government buildings, grenades, mines and munitions have become new museum ‘exhibits’.

‘This is how history will see these murderers, thieves and rapists’, – the statement concludes.