A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces who, during the occupation of one of the villages in Chernihiv region, stole the property of civilians, threatening to kill them, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

As informed by the Prosecutor General office, during a court trial, the serviceman of the Russian Federation was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war. The court sentenced him to 12 years of imprisonment.

The prosecutor proved in court that during the occupation of the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv region, the soldier of the military unit 55115 stationed in Kyzyl, Republic of Tuva, robbed a girl and a boy.

Threatening to kill the victims, he openly stole their property – a mobile phone, a laptop and 11 thousand US dollars.