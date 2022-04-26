Ukraine’s Operational Command ‘South’ reports that Russian invaders continue intense shelling in Kherson region, using multiple launch rocket systems and cluster munitions.

The statement stresses that Russians purposefully target residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in order to sow panic among the population, adding there are no Ukrainian army units in the area.

Ukrainian army command adds that the use of cluster munitions is strictly prohibited in the areas with civilian population.

The information on casualties is being checked now.