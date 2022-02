A Kyiv resident was taken to the hospital after his car war ran over by one of Russian military vehicles in Obolon district of Kyiv early morning on Friday.

The video of the incident was posted on Facebook. The ambulance was called and the injured man was taken to hospital.

Kyiv officials called on people to stay at home or in shelters as urban warfare scenario looms big amid reports of Russian shock troops and tanks drawing near to Ukraine’s capital.