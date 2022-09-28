The Security Service of Ukraine identified five Russian military who shot ten civilian cars in Kyiv region on February 25.

According to the investigators, the victims tried to evacuate from the combat zone near Hostomel in the direction of Kyiv. Russian military opened fire at them, killing five and wounding six civilians.

Units of the Russian Guard combined detachment from the cities of Kemerovo and Novokuznetsk, as well as the special purpose mobile detachment (better known as riot police) from the Krasnoyarsk region were involved in the crime.

In the area of Shevchenko and Sviato-Pokrovska streets, war criminals for more than six hours shot cars with local residents trying to evacuate.

The SBU identified the commander of the unit who gave orders and two military who performed shooting.