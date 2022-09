During the night, five missiles were launched from Russian Belgorod, targeting Kharkiv region, region governor Oleh Synehubov reports.

He did not give any further details, saying that the mergency services are working on the sites.

The governor also stated artillery strikes in different districts, which killed one local and wounded several more.

The strikes targeted the areas near Izium and Chuhuiv, damaging residential houses and civilian infrastructure.