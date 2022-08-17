Russian invaders continue constant artillery shelling and rocket strikes in Kharkiv region.

On early Wednesday morning, five missiles were launched from Russian Belgorod, targeting Kharkiv, region governor Oleh Synehubov reports.

The governor also reported MLRS strikes that hit Saltivka Kharkiv district, damaging apartment blocks in residential areas and transport infrastructure.

He added that the invaders continue artillery strikes in the areas near Izium, Chuhuiv and Zolochev aiming at civilian objects and critical infrastructure.