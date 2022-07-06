On Tuesday evening and during the night, Russian invaders hit with missiles several Ukrainian regions, Center of Strategic Communications reports.

In Khmelnytsky region, three missiles targeted an infrastructure object, wounding one person. One more missile was intercepted by the air defense.

In Sumy region, the town of Nova Sloboda was hit by mortar fire. No casualties have been reported.

In Dnipropetrovska region, artillery strikes targeted the areas near Kryvyi Rih, damaging residential buildings.

Artillery shelling in Kharkiv region damaged the university facility and wounded three people.

6 people were killed and 21 wounded in Donetsk region. The nemy fire damaged residential houses, a school and other educational facilities.