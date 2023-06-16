On Friday, Russian launched another missile attack targeting the territory of Ukraine.

The air raid alert started at about 11 am and covered the whole territory of the country as Russians launched Caliber cruise missiles from the Black Sea area. Soon the Ukrainian air command warned about the launch of ballistic missiles.

Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko informed about explosions in the capital without further details.

Later, the air command stated that the air defense managed to destroy 6 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, 6 Caliber cruise missiles and 2 reconnaissance drones.

At the same time, the air command did not specify the total number of the launched missiles.