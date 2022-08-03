At about 4 am Wednesday morning, Russian invaders hit Kharkiv with a missile strike.

The S-300 missiles were launched from Russian Belgorod and targeted two Kharkiv districts.

Region governor Oleh Synehubov reports that one of the missiles hit a civilian industrial object, damaging its facilities.

No casualties have been reported.

The governor also said that Russians continue artillery shelling of the region. Over the past 24 hours, the invaders targeted the areas near Kharkiv, Izium and Chuhuiv. The strikes damaged residential areas and an educational facility.

‘Our defenders continue to hold their positions. The enemy made an attempt to advance in the Kochubeivka – Dementiivka area, but retreated with losses’, the governor stated.