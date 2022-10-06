At about 6 am, two Russian missiles hit the area near Shepetivka, Khmelnytskyi region.

Region governor Serhii Hamalii reported that one of the missiles exploded near the infrastructure object.

‘According to the preliminary information, there is minor damage to some of the surrounding buildings. There are no dead or injured. Emergency services are working on the site’, the governor wrote.

The strike also damaged the railway, the consequences have already been eliminated and railway connection renewed.