On Tuesday evening, Russian troops hit the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with two missiles. One of them targeted a restaurant in the city center.

As of Wednesday morning, 8 civilians, including 3 children, are reported killed and 56 wounded.

According to the State Emergency Service, as of 7 am Wednesday, the bodies of 8 dead people were found under the rubble of the destroyed restaurant. Among them, there are three children, born in 2008 and 2011.

56 people, including a baby born in 2022, were wounded after the strike.

The emergency crews continue the search and rescue operation, as there still can be people under the rubble. The rescuers have already saved 3 people.