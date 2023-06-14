During the night, Russian troops hit Odesa with a missile strike. 3 people are reported killed and 13 wounded.

As informed by army command ‘South’, the enemy launched 4 Caliber cruise missiles from the warship in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian air defense managed to destroy 3 Russian missiles. The fourth missile hit the warehouse of the retail company.

3 employees were killed and 7 wounded. The strike caused fire with the area of 400 square meters and destruction in the area of 1000 square meters.

The explosion and fragments of the missile damaged an office center, an educational facility and residential houses. 6 people were wounded by the missile fragments.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing as there still can be people under the rubble.