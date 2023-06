On June 27, Russian invaders attacked the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, with Kh-22 missiles.

As reported by the local authorities, Russian missiles hit the suburban areas and fortunately, did not cause any casualties.

Governor Dmytro Lunin stated that the attack took place on the same day, June 27, when a year ago Russians hit a shopping center in Kremenchuk.

This day last year, 21 civilians were killed and 66 wounded after Russians purposefully targeted a shopping mall.