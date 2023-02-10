During today’s missile attack on Ukraine, one of the Russian missiles fell near a bus stop in Lviv region.

Region governor Maksym Kozytskyi said the incident took place near the town of Zolochiv.

He explained that the missile did not explode and the emergency team is now working to destroy it. According to the preliminary information, there have been no casualties.

The governor also warned of possible emergency outages in the region.

Although the explosions were heard in Lviv, mayor Andrii Sadovyi stated that the city did not suffer strikes due to the efficient work of the air defense.