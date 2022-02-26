A residential high-rise building in Kyiv is hit with a rocket on Friday night as Russia is intensifying massive air and missile strikes on Ukraine’s capital.
The missile stuck an apartment building near Kyiv airport that was an obvious target of the air assault.
The building was left burning with several floors (16-18) destroyed. Kyiv firefighters were called to the site. Luckily, no one was injured.
Розстрілюючи аеропорт «Жуляни», окупанти потрапили у житловий багатоповерховий будинок: https://t.co/J79tFTAjdM pic.twitter.com/cmqc5Hgn9S
