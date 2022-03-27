Powerful blasts were heard in Lutsk overnight Monday after Russia missile reportedly hit a local oil depot.

The news was soon confirmed by Volyn governor Yuriy Pogulyaiko who said on Telegram, ‘The cruise missile on the oil depot in Lutsk was fired from the direction of the Republic of Belarus. It flew at a low altitude, so the radars failed to detect it. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties’.

UPD In a morning update from Lutsk mayor Ihor Polishchuk it was revealed the airstrike caused a serious damage as the firefighting teams were still on the site at 9 am putting out the blaze.

There were no information about victims, the mayor said. He also warned people against publications of videos and photos showing the targeted sites.

It is worth mentioning that Zelensky signed a law on Sunday restricting the reporting on troop and military equipment movement unless such information has been earlier vetted by the Ukrainian military.