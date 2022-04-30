On Saturday, Russian troops hit with a missile strike Odesa airport.

The spokesperson of Ukraine’s army Operational Command ‘South’ reported that the missiles targeted the airport runway, completely destroying it.

Odesa mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said in a Facebook statement that the airport was reconstructed in 2021, and Ukrainian authorities were expecting ‘tourists coming to the city, not a rocket strike’.

The reconstruction had lasted for five years and involved a lot of of investment.

The mayor added the city is not going to surrender. ‘We will rebuild the runway after our victory and even more tourists will come to Odesa’, he stated.