At about 3 am Thursday, Russian troops hit the city of Mykolaiv with a missile attack.

Region governor Vitaly Kim reported that the invaders launched seven C-300 missiles, targeting Mykolaiv.

The governor stated damage to the civilian infrastructure, including fuel station, gas pipeline and a warehouse.

At least one civilian was wounded.

The rescue teams are on the sites, extinguishing fire and assessing damage to the targeted objects.