At about 10 pm Saturday, four Russian missiles hit the town of Chortkiv in Ternopil region.

Region governor Volodymyr Trush said that the missiles targeted a military object and residential areas.

The governor reported 22 wounded civilians, including a 12-year-old girl.

He also reported 4 destroyed 5-story residential blocks and damage to private houses.

The strike also damaged the gas pipeline, which caused the disruption of gas supply in the area.

The emergency services are still working on the site clearing the rubble.

It is hoped that there are no people under the rubble.