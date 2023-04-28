On early Friday morning, Russian invaders launched another massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities.

In the city of Uman, Cherkasy region, a missile hit a 9-story apartment building, destroying part of it.

With the ongoing search and rescue operation, 10 people have been reported killed and about 20 wounded as of now.

‘Last night, the enemy again attacked Ukraine with missiles and UAVs. Terrorists’ targets are peaceful people and objects. About 10 apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the missile attack on Uman. In one of them, an entire entrance was destroyed. People remain under the rubble. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead, among them a child. In Dnipro, shelling by terrorists took the life of a child. My condolences to all those who lost their relatives and loved ones due to Russian terror’, president Zelensky wrote.

The president stressed that Ukraine will not forget all Russian war crimes and every war criminal will be held accountable.