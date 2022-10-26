On October 25, Russian military hit Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with a missile strike.

Region governor Oleh Synehubov reported that the strike targeted an administrative building, adding that the enemy used S-300 missiles.

The governor also reported artillery shelling from the territory of Russia in Vovchansk and nearby villages. The strikes wounded four local residents.

The official also stated that the emergency services continue de-mining of the liberated territories. Within the last 24 hours, sappers destroyed 455 explosive devices.