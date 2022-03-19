On early morning Saturday, a Russian cruise missile hit the army barracks in Mykolaiv, said the local governor Vitaliy Kim.

With rescues operation still underway on the site, there is no information about the casualties.

The governor called Russian troops ‘orcs’ who insidiously attacked Ukrainian soldiers in the dark. He refused to reveal the details arguing Ukrainian forces have gone on the counteroffensive in the region.

‘It is war, after all, we have to move on’, said Kim.

UPD The estimate that came later into the day put the number of casualties at 40 people.