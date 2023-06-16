Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that today’s missile attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv during the visit of the African delegation to Ukraine is a message to Africa that Russia wants war, not peace.

‘Putin “builds confidence” by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital. Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace’ Kuleba wrote.

The African delegation arrived in Kyiv on June 16 and includes presidents of South Africa, Senegal, the Republic of Congo, the Comoros, Zambia and representatives of Egypt and Uganda. The mission is aimed at mediating the end of the war in Ukraine.

After the arrival of the delegation in Kyiv, Russia launched a massive attack on the Ukrainian capital with the use of cruise and ballistic missiles.

The Ukrainian air command stated that the air defense managed to destroy 6 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, 6 Caliber cruise missiles and 2 reconnaissance drones.