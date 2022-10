On October 19, Russian troops attacked with missiles a thermal power plant in Burshtyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

The strike took place on Wednesday afternoon, region governor Svitlana Onyshchuk reported.

‘Today, our region was hit by missiles again. They hit the Burshtyn TPP, which caused a fire. All services are working, rescuers are on site’, she wrote.

Later in the day, the governor informed that the fire had been extinguished.