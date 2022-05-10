Ukraine’s army Operational Command ‘South’ reports that Russian troops targeted the bridge across Dniester for the fourth time.

The bridge in Zatoka, Odesa region, was first attacked on April 26, with further strikes on April 27 and May 2.

The bridge is of strategic importance as it connects the southern part of Odesa region with the mainland.

Odessa region administration says that the enemy is trying to cut off part of the region and put psychological pressure on the population.

No casualties have been reported.