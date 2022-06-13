At least 3 missile attacks targeted Pryluky in Chernihiv region, said local governor Vyacheslav Chaus. In his statement on social media, the regional official urged people to keep mum about the targeted locations, adding there was no reports of casualties and damage.

The earlier attack came on June 10 when at least 12 blasts were reported in Gremyache community and 12 more hit sites in Mykhalchyn community.

Pruluky was largely spared of air strikes until the June 10 attack. The suburbs of Pryluky, though, saw some fighting in late February after Russian troops invaded from Belarus.