On Saturday, the Russian missiles struck Inguletsky district in Kryvyi Righ, said local governor Oleskandr Vilkul.

According to first reports, the attack caused damage to still unidentified sites.

The governor promised to provide more details later and called on the city residents not to share on social media any footage from the sites hit by the missiles.

Meanwhile, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said the missile strike left at least 2 people wounded. The city workers are now working on the site assessing the damage.