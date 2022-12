On Tuesday night, Russian troops targeted the facility of ‘Naftogaz’ oil and gas company in Kharkiv region.

‘Overnight, the enemy missiles hit one of the oil and gas infrastructure facilities of Naftogaz, which is located in Kharkiv region’, company’s CEO Oleksii Chernyshov wrote on Facebook.

As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out. The emergency teams are working on the site extinguishing the fire.

No casualties have been reported.