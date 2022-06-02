Lviv regional governor Maskym Kozytskyi said 4 Russian missiles launched from the Black Sea targeted railway infrustracture in the region in an apparent attempt to disrupt the rail connections with Europe.

The missiles hit the sites in Stryi and Sambir districts.

‘The railway objects are seriously damages. Many trains were delayed. Lviv Zaliznytsya experts are working to restore the railway connections,’ wrote Kozytskyi.

At least 5 people – three in Stryi and two in Sambir – were injured with four of those being rushed to hospitals.