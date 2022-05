In a new missile attack that came on early Saturday, Russian aggressors targeted a military facility in Rivne region, said local governor Vitaliy Koval on Facebook.

The officials are assessing the damage, added Koval, avoiding to tell if the attack left anyone injured.

Air siren sounded alarm at 11 pm in Rivne and several other neigbhoring regions. According to a report from Vinnytsya governor Serhiy Borzov, one missile was taken down near Nemyriv, Vinnytsya region.