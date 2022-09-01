Energodar city mayor Dmytro Orlov reports on Telegram that Russian occupiers have been shelling the city with mortar fire since 5 am.

According to the mayor, the strikes have caused civilian casualties in the city. He added that machine-gun shooting is heard in Energodar and the authorities are trying to assess the casualties.

The mayor called on the city residents to stay at home or in shelters.

Orlov later added that the Russians, whom he called murderers of the civilian population, had brought in aviation. The information is coming about helicopters circling over the city and opening fire at civilian objects.

Several apartment blocks and private houses have already been hit by the helicopters.