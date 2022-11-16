During the stabilization measures in the liberated areas of Mykolaiv region, the Security Service of Ukraine found caches of Russian munitions.

The storages contain hundreds of anti-tank weapons, artillery shells and combat grenades, the SBU statement says.

The enemy caches with explosives were arranged in the territory of social facilities, including hospitals and schools in the previously occupied towns and villages of the region.

In addition, in the recently liberated city of Snihurivka, law enforcement officers found more than 200 tank shells, more than 100 mines, 8 artillery shells, 15 rockets for anti-tank missile systems, 13 F-1 combat grenades, machine guns and more than 15 thousand cartridges of various calibers.

According to the SBU, the enemy equipped the cashes to create a reserve for the occupation groups of the Russian Federation and carry out sabotage in the southern direction. Now the weapons have been handed over for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.