In a press conference held on Tuesday, Ukraine’s nuclear agency head Petro Kotin raised concerns over Russian military presence at Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in Enerhodar.

The Ukrainian nuclear plant personnel has retained the control over its operations yet there are 500 Russian troops on the plant site keeping the explosives in the offices, said Kotin.

The situation is unsettling as the plant workers have to deal with intimidation from the Russians.

‘There is evidence of abuse of the personnel, and there is evidence of kidnappings.’

The Russian forces who seized the nuclear site in the early days of their invasion have turned it into a military base as using its surveillance and security systems.

‘It is an ideal military base. What is more, Russians are aware that the amount of nuclear materials stored at its site is what defends them. Ukraine will not target such object,’ said Energoatom head.