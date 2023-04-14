Russian occupying authorities are bringing food and water supplies to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, preparing to block the employees there.

‘Taking into account the critical shortage of nuclear engineers needed to operate the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, and fearing a Ukrainian offensive, Russians are preparing for long-term hostage-taking of ZNPP employees’, Energoatom company said in a statement.

It is noted that Russians have already brought a lot of food and water supplies to the plant. It is likely that Russian occupiers will not let the staff go after one of the regular work shifts, forcibly blocking them at the ZNPP.

Energoatom reminded that similar blocking had already been carried out by Russians at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when they locked the working shift at the Chornobyl NPP. Then the occupiers did not let the station staff go home for about a month, holding people hostage.

As reported earlier, a Russian landmine exploded near the fourth power unit of the plant yesterday.