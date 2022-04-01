According to the intelligence information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian occupying authorities are organizing a so-called ‘referendum’ to legitimize occupation in Tokmak, Zaporizhzhya region. The referendum is planned on April 4, and the invaders have already informed the locals.

In Energodar, the occupiers have reportedly detained a group of city residents.

They are accused of a pro-Ukrainian stance and are being interrogated by the Russian security service with the use of psychological and physical tortures.