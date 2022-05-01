On April 30, Russian invaders blocked the Internet and mobile connection in the occupied territory of Kherson region.

‘Suspilne Kherson’ media informs that only some villages in the region have access to Ukrainian providers.

Ukraine’s state telecommunications regulator alleges that the occupiers have switched off the electricity supply to the transmitting stations.

Experts say it is another attempt to leave Ukrainian citizens in the occupied territories without access to truthful information about the war and to provide Kremlin propaganda as the only source of information.

‘Ukrainians [in the occupied territories], despite aggression against them, use of tear gas and weapons, stage pro-Ukrainian protests. After all, it was thanks to the connection that they felt the support of the whole of Ukraine’, the statement goes.

After the plans of introducing Russian ruble and organizing a so-called ‘referendum’ to proclaim ‘Kherson people’s republic’, it is another step in strengthening Russia’s occupation authorities in the region.