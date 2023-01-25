Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator ‘Energoatom’ informed that Russian occupiers are planning to bring repair workers from Belarus to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The company claims that Russian occupiers are trying to recruit 150 Belarusian technicians to work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Russians are still looking for personnel to operate the plant.

According to Energoatom, there is a possibility that Russians will bring to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant about 150 repair specialists who worked at the Belarusian NPP.

The company noted that the technicians are probably needed to quickly repair damage and Ukrainian nuclear employees refuse to cooperate with the occupiers.

‘Despite the fact that all methods are used – from promises of big money to threats, intimidation and captivity – the qualified personnel at the plant is catastrophically lacking’, the statement says.