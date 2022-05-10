Russian occupying authorities in Kherson started the confiscation of apartments of those city residents who evacuated to the territories controlled by Ukraine.

Ukrainian ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova has posted on Facebook the photo of the occupiers’ ‘order’.

It says that Kherson communal services have to submit the lists of the residents who have evacuated to the Ukraine-controlled areas.

The invaders are planning to use these apartments as accommodation for ‘temporary migrants who have arrived from the zone of active hostilities’.

Denisova reminds that the theft of property and threats to seize it in the occupied territories are the violation of Articles 31 and 33 of Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians during the war.

‘I appeal to the UN Commission investigating human rights violations during the Russian military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts’, the ombudswoman concluded.